Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Morro Bay COVID-19 testing site closed this Friday

The site will reopen the following Monday
items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
The county COVID-19 testing site in Morro Bay first opened on Monday, Sept. 27.
morro bay testing site 10-20-21.png
Posted at 1:28 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 16:32:48-04

The San Luis Obispo County Covid testing site in Morro Bay will be closed on Friday, county public health officials shared via Twitter.

The site, located at the Veteran's Memorial Building at 209 Surf St., will be closed on Oct. 22 for a previously planned event, officials say.

The closure will last one day, and the center will reopen at 7 a.m. the following weekday, on Monday, Oct. 25.

The center first opened on Monday, Sept. 27, bringing the total number of no-cost Covid testing sites in San Luis Obispo County to four.

The other county sites, located in Grover Beach, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, will be open on Friday.

To see the other county locations and register for a test, you can visit emergencyslo.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA