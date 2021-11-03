Morro Bay COVID-19 testing site closing early Friday, changing Monday hours

The San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 testing site in Morro Bay is changing its hours, county health officials shared via Twitter.

The testing site, located at the Veterans Memorial Building, will now operate from 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Mondays.

The site will also close at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 5.

Going forward, the testing site will continue to be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

The site will still be closed on weekends.

The other county sites, located in Grover Beach, San Luis Obispo, and Paso Robles will keep their current hours, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To see the other county locations and register for a test, you can visit emergencyslo.org.


