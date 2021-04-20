NAACP partners with Santa Barbara County Public Health Department for vaccine clinics

The Santa Maria-Lompoc Branch of the NAACP has partnered with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church to provide their first Mobile Vaccination Clinic set to open on Thursday, April 22.

The vaccine clinic will be located at Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Lompoc from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fifty shots of the Moderna vaccine are available and will be filled on an appointment basis.

Organizers say the purpose of this partnership is to provide vaccines primarily to under-served community members who identify as Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and those dealing with substance abuse and homelessness. Provided that there are available appointments, anyone hoping to get vaccinated will not be refused.

For an appointment, call NAACP President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt at (805)-448-7869 before Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at noon.