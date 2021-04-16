Nearly half of all Santa Barbara Co. residents have received at least one COVID-19 dose

Forty-nine percent of those 16 and older in Santa Barbara County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or single-dose shot, health officials announced Friday.

Santa Barbara County Public Health says more than 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines are given out each week at public health clinics.

This coming week, 600 first-dose appointments will be available along with 11,000 second-dose appointments.

Health officials say due to an increasing supply in vaccines being received, the demand for finding appointments has lessened.

They also announced they are planning to offer vaccination clinics for college students within the coming weeks.

Five mobile clinics in the county have been established to help serve those who are unable to come to vaccination sites.

They are located in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara.

For more information on the mobile clinics, click here or email mobilevaccine@sbcphd.org.

If Santa Barbara County’s adjusted case rate remains below 6 this week, the county can move into the lower COVID-19 tier by next Wednesday.

Health officials say once about 80-90 percent of the population is vaccinated, heard immunity can be reached.

Twenty-three percent of the total population has reportedly been vaccinated to date.

Santa Barbara County will not be holding a live COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon.