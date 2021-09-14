New county-run COVID-19 testing site opens in Grover Beach

A new COVID-19 testing site is now open to the public in Grover Beach.

The new, no-cost site is operated by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

While some walk-in appointments will be allowed depending on availability, people are encouraged to make appointments in advance due to increased testing demand.

The Grover Beach site is located at 1336 Ramona Ave., Suite A. It is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The county also operates two other testing sites at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall and at the Paso Robles Train Station on Pine Street.

To make an appointment at any of the three locations, click here or call 1-888-634-1123.

Health officials say the demand for testing seems to be highest on Mondays, then lower later in the week.