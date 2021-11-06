New COVID-19 outbreak reported at Santa Barbara County Main Jail

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is reporting a new outbreak of COVID-19 at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

Sheriff's officials say it began on Sunday, Oct. 31, when two inmates in the West Module tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of seven inmates have reportedly tested positive since October 31.

Sheriff's officials say there are currently eight active cases among inmates in the facility that are being closely monitored by medical staff. One of the active cases is an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 during the intake screening processes, has been housed separately since that time, and is not associated with the outbreak.

The sheriff's office says COVID-19 positive inmates are isolated for a minimum of 14 days and monitored by medical staff.

All exposed inmates are reportedly under quarantine. Inmates residing in the West Module were antigen tested on November 2 and will be tested again 5, 7 and 10 days from the date of exposure.

