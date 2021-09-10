New COVID-19 testing site opening in Grover Beach

A new COVID-19 testing site is opening up in Grover Beach.

The new, no-cost site will open Monday and be operated by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

While some walk-in appointments will be allowed depending on availability, people are encouraged to make appointments in advance.

“We are committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and are pleased to be able to provide this new testing site for our community members in South County,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “If you are experiencing symptoms or have come into contact with a known case of COVID-19, please get tested and then isolate yourself to avoid potentially spreading the illness while you await the results.”

The Grover Beach site will be located at 1336 Ramona Ave. Ste. A and open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will open at 9 a.m. on Sept. 13 and is a different location from the previous testing site.

The county also operates two other testing sites in San Luis Obispo at the Vets Hall and Paso Robles at the Paso Robles Train Station on Pine Street.

To make an appointment, click here or call 1-888-634-1123.

Health officials say the demand for testing seems to be highest on Mondays and then lower later in the week.

