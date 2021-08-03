Watch

New vaccine incentive for SLO County residents

Posted at 12:29 PM, Aug 03, 2021
The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department announced a new incentive for SLO County residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who receive their vaccines at a SLO County Public Health clinic or mobile clinic could receive a $25 gift card for each dose.

These clinics are in Paso Robles, Grover Beach and San Luis Obispo.

“These incentives are a prompt to act now to protect yourself and your family with the vaccine,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “While I hope the gift cards are a helpful motivator, the true value is being protected from the cost and suffering of COVID-19.”

Gift cards will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis and the availability will vary by clinic.

SLO County is also launching a motivation for those already vaccinated to get others to get their shot as well.

Those who are receiving their COVID-19 vaccine can enter those who helped or referred them into a weekly raffle for a gift basket.

Click here for a list of locations and hours of operation for the county's Public Health clinics and mobile vaccine events.

