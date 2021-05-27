Newsom announces $116.5 million incentive program to help boost COVID-19 vaccinations

California is launching a $116.5 million incentive program aimed at getting more residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the new program called "Vax for the Win" on Thursday.

The state says it’s the biggest in the nation to help boost vaccinations ahead of the June 15 state reopening.

Newsom says the next 2 million newly-vaccinated residents can receive $50 in prepaid or grocery cards. $100 million is being allotted for that effort and the other $16.5 million is being set aside as cash prizes for all vaccinated residents in the state.

State officials say more than 62.8 percent of Californians 12 years of age and older are at least partially vaccinated, but they estimate that 12 million people who are eligible still have not gotten a shot.

All Californians 12 and up who are at least partially vaccinated will be eligible for the cash prize drawings taking place in June.

A total of 30 winners will be selected for the "$50,000 Fridays" cash prize drawings on June 4 and June 11.

On June 15, $1.5 million will be awarded to 10 Californians.

Winners must complete their vaccination in order to claim their prize.

If someone under 18 wins, the cash will be put into a savings account for them until they turn 18.

Beginning on May 27, the next two million people who begin and complete their COVID-19 vaccination will automatically be eligible to receive a $50 prepaid or grocery card.

If you've been vaccinated or get vaccinated during the program time frame, you're automatically enrolled in the program.

For more information, click here.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call 1-833-422-4255.

