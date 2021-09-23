No-cost COVID test site to open in Morro Bay

On Monday, a new COVID-19 testing location will open in Morro Bay. It will be the county's second site to open in two weeks.

The new location, at the Veterans Memorial Building at 209 Surf St., opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. After Monday, regular hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

"No priority is more important right now than slowing the spread of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County," Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer, said in a statement, "and we have the power to help stop it through testing and vaccinating."

Other no-cost locations include the San Luis Obispo Veterans hall, at 801 Grand Ave., the Paso Robles Train Station, at 800 Pine St., and the Grover Beach location, at 1336 Ramona Ave., Suite A.

The Grover Beach testing location opened on Sept. 13.

Each of the four locations is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and closed from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

County health officials encourage the community to make an appointment ahead of time, but locations are accepting walk-ins as availability allows. They say that testing centers are busiest on Mondays. Availability increases later in the week.