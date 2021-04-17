Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Paso Robles school district delays return to in-person classes

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Paso Robles school district names interim superintendent
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 14:29:32-04

Students attending a Paso Robles Joint Unified School District campus will split their time between in-person and online instruction for the remainder of the school year.

In an update from Superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost, the hybrid model will remain in place.

"After much discussion and public input, the Board voted to remain in our current hybrid model for the remainder of the school year," says Dr. Dubost. "We believe we will be able to and are unequivocally committed to operating summer school and opening next school year with `100% in-person instruction."

Dr. Dubost adds that the decision was based on staff input and parent surveys.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA