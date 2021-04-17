Paso Robles school district delays return to in-person classes

Students attending a Paso Robles Joint Unified School District campus will split their time between in-person and online instruction for the remainder of the school year.

In an update from Superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost, the hybrid model will remain in place.

"After much discussion and public input, the Board voted to remain in our current hybrid model for the remainder of the school year," says Dr. Dubost. "We believe we will be able to and are unequivocally committed to operating summer school and opening next school year with `100% in-person instruction."

Dr. Dubost adds that the decision was based on staff input and parent surveys.