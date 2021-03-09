Paso Robles Unified able to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all staff

All staff in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.

The district announced on Monday it received 400 doses of the vaccine, which is enough to vaccinate all staff over the next two weeks.

The news comes as the district plans to open secondary schools for in-person learning to students on March 16.

The district previously was only receiving enough doses through County Health and the County Office of Education to vaccinate those at greatest risk.

