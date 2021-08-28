Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic sees increased interest after Pfizer approval

COVID-19 infections are on the rise as the more contagious Delta variant spreads across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

But health officials are reminding the public you can protect yourself with a vaccine.

Allan Hancock College hosted a walk-up vaccination clinic at its Santa Maria campus on Friday.

Angel Montez was one of the students to get his shot.

"They're going to require it anyway so I just thought it was time to get it done," Montez said.

He said he's grateful that the pop-up vaccination clinic made it easy to get his COVID-19 vaccine.

This is the school's third vaccine clinic open to students and the community.

They're offering the Pfizer vaccine.

"We're definitely seeing more people after Pfizer's been approved," said Dr. LeeAnne McNulty, Allan Hancock College Director of Institutional Grants. "I can only guess but I can tell you that our numbers have tripled from our other vaccination efforts."

As of this week, nearly 65% of eligible residents in Santa Barbara County are fully vaccinated.

In San Luis Obispo County, that number is just over 60%.

Some students said getting COVID-19 previously made them want to get the vaccine to lessen their chances of getting it again.

"There could be the possibility to get COVID again. I got it during my pregnancy and it was hard," said student Sayra Robles Solano.

"I thought it was better to get it for my health because I don't want to risk it again since I got COVID," added another student.

People between the ages of 15 to 80 years old turned out for the vaccine clinic on Friday.

They included both students and community members.

"I would say that we're probably getting a 50/50 ratio so it's really good that we're getting the word out," McNulty said.

First and second doses were administered only.

The CDC is preparing to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the first week of September 20. It's advised eight months after the second dose of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Allan Hancock College plans to host other pop-up clinics in the future.

Appointments and health insurance are not needed.