Pop-up vaccines available across SLO County in coming days

Those looking for flu or COVID-19 shots can head to multiple locations across San Luis Obispo County in the coming days, no appointment required.

The county public health department is hosting several pop-up vaccine clinics in the coming days. Each clinic offers Pfizer vaccines for those ages five and up. Many locations also offer flu shots for all ages.

On Monday, Jan. 24, from 2 to 6 p.m., vaccines are available at the Paso Robles District Office at 800 Niblick Rd.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, a pop-up vaccine clinic will run from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lillian Larsen Elementary School, located at 1601 L St. in San Miguel. The clinic will offer regular Pfizer vaccines for those five and older and Pfizer boosters for those 12 and up.

Residents can head to Baywood Elementary School at 1330 9th St., San Luis Obispo for vaccines from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, C.L. Smith Elementary School will host the pop-up vaccines in the Art and Science Room, located at 1375 Balboa St. in San Luis Obispo. Vaccines will be available from 3 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3 wraps up the pop-up series in Atascadero, at Santa Rosa Academic Academy, located at 8655 Santa Rosa Rd., Atascadero. The vaccines will be available from 3 to 5 p.m.

Organizers ask those who attend to complete a vaccine screening form ahead of time, bring ID, wear short sleeves and be prepared to wait up to 30 minutes following your vaccine.