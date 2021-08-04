Positive COVID-19 cases identified at SLO Co. Jail

Positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in some San Luis Obispo County Jail inmates.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says over the past five days, there have been three positive cases identified within the jail involving inmates only.

Contact tracing is reportedly being done but officials say the cases appear to be unrelated.

Aside from one COVID-19 case at the jail in June, sheriff’s spokesperson Tony Cipolla says the last cases they had there were in March of this year.

“Beginning in 2020, as part of the Jail’s comprehensive COVID-19 response plan, all arrestees are screened for fever and respiratory symptoms by a nurse before entering the Jail,” Cipolla said. “Those arrestees with symptoms are taken to the medical unit and isolated. The jail continues to use quarantine housing and testing to identify inmates early after booking and prior to going into the general jail population.”

Cipolla says it’s unknown at this time whether the cases are linked to the Delta variant, adding that they treat all cases the same.

