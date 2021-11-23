Rapid COVID tests available to 500 SLO County residents on Wednesday

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, two pop-up events will offer free rapid COVID-19 testing to San Luis Obispo County residents.

The free testing is hosted by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

The pop-ups will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, in north and south San Luis Obispo County. Officials say test results will be available around 15 to 20 minutes after testing.

The first event will be on Wednesday morning at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand, at 9305 Pismo Ave. Tests will be available from 8 to 11 a.m.

In the afternoon, rapid tests will be available at the 16th Street Park at the corner of S. 16th St. and Mentone Ave. in Grover Beach. Tests will be available from 1 to 4 p.m.

County health officials say 250 tests will be ready at each site. The tests are available to anyone ages 2 and up. Those under 18 looking to get a test will need parent or guardian permission.

Health officials are encouraging county residents to be proactive ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings. The tests can offer peace of mind when gathering with family, county health officer Penny Borenstein said.

"While we can relax a little more this year as more people are vaccinated, it's important to remember the Delta variant is sweeping through our community," Borenstein said in a statement on Tuesday. "Don't let this Thanksgiving ignite a winter surge."