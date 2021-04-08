Registration for COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Santa Barbara opens Thursday morning

Appointment registration opens this Thursday for Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 vaccination clinic that will be held next week in Santa Barbara.

The clinic will take place at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort from Monday, April 12 through Saturday, April 17.

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are eligible to register for an appointment.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 9. To sign up for an appointment, visit publichealthsbc.org/community-vaccination-clinics, or call 2-1-1 and select option 4 for assistance.

The clinic will be administering first-dose Pfizer vaccines; however, one day will be reserved for second-dose Moderna vaccines.

The clinic is currently in operation at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. Appointments filled up quickly at that location.

Once the clinic in Santa Barbara wraps up, it will move to Lompoc for a week starting Sunday, April 18, to begin administering second-dose vaccines for people who received their first dose at that location three weeks prior. It will then move to Santa Maria and Santa Barbara accordingly.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.