Rep. Carbajal announces federal funding to get local residents boosted

Office of Rep. Salud Carbajal
Posted at 12:59 PM, Dec 20, 2022
Rep. Salud Carbajal joined local health officials on Tuesday to announce new federal grants aimed at getting more Central Cost residents boosted.

The four grants total more than $1.6 million.

They will be used to raise the number of residents who have received the new bivalent COVID booster.

Less than 20% of eligible Santa Barbara County residents have received the updated booster.

"In order to keep our communities and frontline workers protected from newer strains of COVID-19, and keep our hospitals from being overrun in this perfect storm of multiple infectious illnesses this winter, we need more people to get these boosters,” said Rep. Carbajal in a press release.

  • $1.04 million will go to Community Health Centers of the Central Coast.
  • $265,765 will go to Santa Barbara County.
  • $214,258 will go to Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.
  • $112,702 will go to American Indian Health & Services.

The grants are provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Here is a link to sign up for a COVID booster appointment.

