San Francisco to require vaccine proof at indoor venues

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, diners Mitchell Bryant, left, and Darla Scott eat inside at the Buena Vista Cafe amid the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities such as visiting restaurants, bars and gyms. A city supervisor confirmed the new mandate shortly before Mayor London Breed was scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 6:23 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 21:23:00-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, and entertainment venues.

Mayor London Breed said Thursday that it's needed to protect the health of workers, customers, and the city overall.

The mandate is more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City's mayor last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York is requiring proof of at least one dose for indoor activities.

San Francisco's rule takes effect on Aug. 20.

The mandate does not apply to people ineligible for vaccines, including kids under 12.

