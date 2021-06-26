San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases for week of July 21

San Luis Obispo County health officials are reporting their COVID-19 case counts just once a week on Tuesdays.

This past week health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases for the prior week.

Health officials report there are four COVID-19 patients in the hospital and two COVID-19 patients are in the ICU. There are 31 active cases in the county.

San Luis Obispo County has had 261 deaths related to COVID-19.

County health officials have not updated their vaccination numbers since June, 18.

Santa Barbara County health officials continue to update their COVID-19 numbers every weekday.

On Friday, health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19. There are 38 active cases in the county.

Health officials report there are eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized, five of them are in the ICU.

Santa Barbara County has seen 455 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

According to the Santa Barbara County community dashboard, as of Thursday, 56.4% of the eligible population in Santa Barbara County is vaccinated. 48.9% of them are fully vaccinated.

To visit San Luis Obispo County's COVID-19 dashboard, click here. For Santa Barbara County, click here.