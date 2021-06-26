Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases for week of July 21

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 14:54:23-04

San Luis Obispo County health officials are reporting their COVID-19 case counts just once a week on Tuesdays.

This past week health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases for the prior week.

Health officials report there are four COVID-19 patients in the hospital and two COVID-19 patients are in the ICU. There are 31 active cases in the county.

San Luis Obispo County has had 261 deaths related to COVID-19.

County health officials have not updated their vaccination numbers since June, 18.

Santa Barbara County health officials continue to update their COVID-19 numbers every weekday.

On Friday, health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19. There are 38 active cases in the county.

Health officials report there are eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized, five of them are in the ICU.

Santa Barbara County has seen 455 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

According to the Santa Barbara County community dashboard, as of Thursday, 56.4% of the eligible population in Santa Barbara County is vaccinated. 48.9% of them are fully vaccinated.

To visit San Luis Obispo County's COVID-19 dashboard, click here. For Santa Barbara County, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA