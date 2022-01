As students return to classes, some San Luis Obispo County School Districts are handing out free at home COVID-19 test kits.

Students in the Lucia Mar School District can pick up a free test in the front offices of Arroyo Grande High School and Nipomo High School. The tests can be picked up during regular office hours.

Parents for students in Paso Robles schools can pick up the free test kits Thursday at the district office between 9 am and 1 pm and between 4 pm and 6 pm.