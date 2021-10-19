Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

San Luis Obispo County adds 186 Covid cases since Friday, no new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 3:57 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 18:57:05-04

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials have reported 186 new COVID-19 cases across the county since Friday.

The new cases bring the 14-day case average to 40, public health officials shared on Twitter.

The updated case count brings the total active cases in the county to 661.

No new deaths have been reported, county officials say. 335 people have died from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, health officials say 649 people are recovering from COVID-19 at home while 12 people are hospitalized, including three patients who are in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has recorded a total of 28,910 positive cases.

California residents can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at myturn.ca.gov. For information on county vaccine sites and mobile vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, you can click here.

The county offers free coronavirus testing to the public at four locations across the county. Registration is available here.

San Luis Obispo County updates their coronavirus data twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA