San Luis Obispo County launches COVID-19 economic recovery program

This week, the "Road to Recovery" program launched in San Luis Obispo County to help local businesses recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

County leaders say the program was launched before the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law, and this additional money will help offer even more relief to small businesses.

“The County Board of Supervisors is thrilled to be able to bring financial support and resources to the small business community that has been negatively impacted by COVID-19,” said Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg. “This funding will help local businesses continue to bridge the economic challenges they face amidst the pandemic.”

The "Road to Recovery" program includes:



Revamping and updating www.RecoverSLO.org/RecoveryResources A $50,000 micro-grant program for small businesses (employers with 50 or fewer employees) in the unincorporated areas of San Luis Obispo County. Applications will be available starting April 6 Allocating $55,000 in aid to SLO County educational support services, earmarked for young childcare centers Allocating $25,000 to support 211 or others in general support of small businesses and residential recovery

Local business owners and managers can access the COVID-19 recovery resources available to them online at www. RecoverSLO.org.