San Luis Obispo County moving COVID-19 vaccination site to Paso Robles Train Station

Posted at 10:47 AM, Nov 02, 2021
San Luis Obispo County is moving its Paso Robles COVID-19 vaccination site to the Paso Robles Train Station.

The site is moving from the Paso Robles Public Health clinic.

The new vaccination site will open on November 3.

The vaccination site will be open:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday
8:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
1:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Friday
1:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

To make an appointment or for more information on which vaccines are available, visit this website.

The train station will continue to operate as a COVID-19 testing site, which will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To find out more about testing and how to make an appointment, visit this website.

