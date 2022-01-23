San Luis Obispo County NAACP offers online town hall for COVID-19 questions

The SLO County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is offering an online COVID-19 Town Hall on Feb. 1, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Town Hall is an outreach activity to provide the latest medical answers to critical COVID-19 questions.

You can submit written questions when you sign up and during the town hall. Simultaneous interpretation for Spanish speakers will be available.

Panelists include local medical professionals Dr. Kevin Ferguson, Dr. Miriam Lomelino, and Dr. Renee Bravo.

“The New Year has brought new challenges,” said Dr. Ferguson. “This town hall will offer the opportunity to talk about changes in current testing and treatment strategies”.

Potential COVID Town Hall topics include pediatric vaccine issues, reducing Omicron spread, vaccination effectiveness at preventing serious COVID-19, and the safety of vaccines.

This event is partially funded by a grant from California Hawaii State Conference of the NAACP.

Other activities funded by this grant include partnering with the Public Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccines at a mobile clinic in Paso Robles in November 2021, as well as promoting vaccination and disseminating COVID-19 information via digital infographics, bus signage, and billboards.

“The grant is timely because nationwide, there have been lower vaccination rates but higher hospitalization and death rates for Black and Latino compared to white and Asian-American communities”, said NAACP SLO County President Stephen Vines. “We are trying to change that.”

To register for the Town Hall, visit the link: https://bit.ly/feb1townhall [bit.ly]

For more information from NAACP SLO County Branch, see https://naacpslocty.org [naacpslocty.org]

