San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reports slight increase in COVID-19 cases

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is reporting a slight increase in cases of COVID-19.

"Our case rate is going up a little bit. We've had a small uptick in the number of people in the hospital," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Health Officer.

On Wednesday, the health department reported 105 new coronavirus cases over the past week and one additional death. It's the county's first COVID-19 death in four weeks.

There are 251 known active cases in the county with five people in the hospital. None are in the ICU.

The current 14-day case average is now 13, up from 9 one week ago.

Health officials believe the number of reported cases is smaller than the actual number because many people are now using at-home tests.

Recently, county health officials announced new COVID-19 guidance. The main change involves quarantine guidelines. Previously, those who had been exposed to someone with COVID-19 needed to quarantine for 10 days or 5 days if they tested negative.

"Now, people who have just been exposed and don't have symptoms can continue to do life as they would in the community... go out of the house," Dr. Borenstein said.

However, Public Health does recommend people wear a mask for 10 days following exposure even if they aren't symptomatic.

Anyone who is symptomatic will still need to quarantine.

Dr. Borenstein says if you have underlying health conditions or are older than 65 and test positive for COVID-19, it's a good idea to contact your local pharmacy or doctor for possible oral treatment for this disease.