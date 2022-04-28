Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reports slight increase in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19
AP
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
COVID-19
Posted at 6:35 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 21:35:47-04

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is reporting a slight increase in cases of COVID-19.

"Our case rate is going up a little bit. We've had a small uptick in the number of people in the hospital," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Health Officer.

On Wednesday, the health department reported 105 new coronavirus cases over the past week and one additional death. It's the county's first COVID-19 death in four weeks.

There are 251 known active cases in the county with five people in the hospital. None are in the ICU.

The current 14-day case average is now 13, up from 9 one week ago.

Health officials believe the number of reported cases is smaller than the actual number because many people are now using at-home tests.

Recently, county health officials announced new COVID-19 guidance. The main change involves quarantine guidelines. Previously, those who had been exposed to someone with COVID-19 needed to quarantine for 10 days or 5 days if they tested negative.

"Now, people who have just been exposed and don't have symptoms can continue to do life as they would in the community... go out of the house," Dr. Borenstein said.

However, Public Health does recommend people wear a mask for 10 days following exposure even if they aren't symptomatic.

Anyone who is symptomatic will still need to quarantine.

Dr. Borenstein says if you have underlying health conditions or are older than 65 and test positive for COVID-19, it's a good idea to contact your local pharmacy or doctor for possible oral treatment for this disease.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA