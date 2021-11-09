San Luis Obispo County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

On Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County health officials reported that three county residents have died from COVID-19 since Friday.

The announcement is part of the updated coronavirus numbers released Tuesday afternoon.

126 new COVID cases have been recorded since Friday's count, bringing the total active cases in the county to 274. The seven-day daily case average in the county is about 40.

22 San Luis Obispo County residents are hospitalized as a result of COVID, including six residents in the ICU.

66.7% of San Luis Obispo County residents age twelve and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials report. 73.4% are at least partially vaccinated against the virus.

Statewide, 73.6% of Californians ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

To set up a COVID vaccine appointment, you can visit myturn.ca.org. No-cost COVID-19 tests are available at four different county locations.

Local COVID data in San Luis Obispo County is updated twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.