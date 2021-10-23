San Luis Obispo County reports four COVID deaths since Tuesday

San Luis Obispo County health officials have reported four county residents have died from COVID-19 since Tuesday's report.

The latest data was published on Friday afternoon.

County public health officials say the patients ranged in age from their fifties to their eighties.

339 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The county has reported 139 new Covid cases since Tuesday, bringing the weekly count to 325 new cases in the past seven days.

The 14-day daily case average has risen to 42.

Eleven county residents are hospitalized for Covid complications. Three are in the ICU.

72.3% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, and 65.5% are fully vaccinated.

California residents can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at myturn.ca.gov. For information on county vaccine sites and mobile vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, you can click here.

The county offers free coronavirus testing to the public at four locations across the county. Registration is available here.

San Luis Obispo County updates their coronavirus data twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.