Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Santa Barbara City College moves most classes online amid COVID-19 surge

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
school students
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 16:19:47-05

Santa Barbara City College is moving most classes online due to the uptick of COVID-19 cases.

Citing the high infection rate in the community, the college says it will conduct classes remotely through Feb. 17 out of the “best interest of SBCC students, employees and the community.”

Classes that require hands-on instruction will still be held in person.

People coming onto campus will be given health screenings and required to show proof of vaccination or an approved exemption. Students and employees are also required to wear an N95 or KN95 mask to enter any SBCC facility. Masks will be available on site.

Starting Jan. 24, students and employees visiting campus will be required to have a recent negative COVID-19 test on file. Testing is available on campus.

In-person classes and services are expected to resume on Feb. 22.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA