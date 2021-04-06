Santa Barbara Co. failing to meet orange tier criteria

Santa Barbara County remains in the red COVID-19 tier.

The county’s adjusted case rate recently went from 5.3 up to 6.9. Health officials expected the number to be 6.8 as of Tuesday.

In order for counties to move into the orange COVID-19 tier, a few criteria have to be met.

Santa Barbara County currently meets everything except for the adjusted case rate being below 5.9.

SB Co. Public Health

In a briefing before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said the uptick in cases in many parts of the nation is being attributed to reopenings.

There is a higher number of cases among those in their 20s and an increase in people who identified their occupation as college or university students, Do-Reynosa said.

She added that they are seeing many cases among those in clerical or managements fields as well.

Locally, Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area north of Goleta are seeing COVID-19 case increases. Goleta is also seeing a slight increase.

COVID-19 testing through the county is available in Santa Maria, Buellton and Goleta.

San Luis Obispo County also remains in the state's red COVID-19 tier.

