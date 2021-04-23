Santa Barbara Co. Jail now free of COVID-19 cases

Following more than 217 inmate cases of COVID-19 at the Santa Barbara County main jail over the last year, the sheriff’s office says the facility is now without any cases.

Forty-three of the inmates tested positive upon innate, the sheriff's office said. The other 174 are said to have contracted the virus from within the facility.

All but one of the 118 staff members who have tested positive since the start of the pandemic have recovered and returned to work, according to the sheriff’s office.

One inmate death was attributed to COVID-19.

