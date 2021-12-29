Santa Barbara Co. offering free at-home COVID-19 tests

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is offering free at-home COVID-19 antigen test kits.

The test kits are available between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following health care centers, while supplies last:



Franklin Health Care Center, 1136 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara

Carpinteria Health Care Center, 931 Walnut Ave., Carpinteria

Santa Barbara County Public Health - 315 Camino del Remedio, Santa Barbara

Lompoc Health Care Center - 301 North R Street, Lompoc

The tests will be unavailable at the Carpinteria and Franklin sites on December 31.

The county also continues to offer free PCR tests at locations in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, and Goleta. Click here to register for an appointment.

For more information on Santa Barbara County's coronavirus response, visit publichealthsbc.org.