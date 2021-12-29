Watch

Santa Barbara Co. offering free at-home COVID-19 tests

AP
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Posted at 11:57 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 14:57:18-05

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is offering free at-home COVID-19 antigen test kits.

The test kits are available between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following health care centers, while supplies last:

  • Franklin Health Care Center, 1136 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara
  • Carpinteria Health Care Center, 931 Walnut Ave., Carpinteria
  • Santa Barbara County Public Health - 315 Camino del Remedio, Santa Barbara
  • Lompoc Health Care Center - 301 North R Street, Lompoc

The tests will be unavailable at the Carpinteria and Franklin sites on December 31.

The county also continues to offer free PCR tests at locations in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, and Goleta. Click here to register for an appointment.

For more information on Santa Barbara County's coronavirus response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

