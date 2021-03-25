Santa Barbara Co. receiving increased supply of COVID-19 vaccine

Santa Barbara County health officials say an increased supply of COVID-19 vaccine will allow the Public Health Department to offer appointments one week at a time at locations across the county.

From March 28 through April 3, vaccinations will be available to all eligible groups at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center in Lompoc. Residents can sign up for appointments starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, on the Public Health website or by calling 211 and selecting option 4 for assistance.

The vaccination clinic will move to Santa Maria starting Monday, April 5, and to Santa Barbara starting Monday, April 12.

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, people ages 16-64 who are at high risk because of a severe medical condition or disability, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors.

County officials say the increased supply of vaccine is a result of the county's participation in the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program, a partnership between the Health Resources & Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), which has begun increasing COVID-19 vaccine supplies at select HRSA-funded health centers, including the Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.