Santa Barbara Co. reports 28 new cases of COVID-19

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 34,099 confirmed cases as of April 27.
Health officials say eleven people are hospitalized, including one patient who is in the ICU; 33,487 people have recovered.
Santa Barbara County has had 448 deaths attributed to the virus.
Breakdown of cases by location:
- Santa Maria - 11,477
- Santa Barbara - 6,411
- Lompoc - 3,685
- Orcutt - 1,815
- Goleta - 1,797
- Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,380
- Isla Vista - 1,316
- Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,286
- Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,216
- Lompoc federal prison - 1,089
- Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,020
TESTING
Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.
Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.
Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:
- La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.
- Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.
- Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.
VACCINATIONS
All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.
For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.