Santa Barbara Co. reports 41 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 33,174 confirmed cases as of March 31.

One additional death was also reported. To date, Santa Barbara County has had 439 deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say 28 people are currently hospitalized; 32,530 people have recovered.

The Public Health Department reports that 47 of the county's 76 staffed ICU beds are currently occupied. Eleven of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,178

Santa Barbara - 6,209

Lompoc - 3,516

Orcutt - 1,762

Goleta - 1,734

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,335

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,264

Isla Vista - 1,261

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,165

Lompoc federal prison - 1,089

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 985

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:



La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 50 years of age and older, people ages 16-64 who are at high risk because of a severe medical condition or disability, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.