Santa Barbara Co. reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Posted at 4:46 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 19:46:02-05

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 32,147 confirmed cases as of March 3.

Four additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported. To date, there have been 420 deaths attributed to the virus in Santa Barbara County.

Health officials say 57 people are currently hospitalized; 31,375 people have recovered.

The Public Health Department reports that 60 of the county's 76 staffed ICU beds are currently occupied. Nineteen of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:

  • Santa Maria - 10,818
  • Santa Barbara - 6,010
  • Lompoc - 3,376
  • Orcutt - 1,697
  • Goleta - 1,662
  • Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,291
  • Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,232
  • Isla Vista - 1,228
  • Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,111
  • Lompoc federal prison - 1,088
  • Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 956

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

