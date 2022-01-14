Santa Barbara Co. reports highest COVID-19 daily case count so far this year

Santa Barbara County on Thursday reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases so far this year.

The latest report shows 1,493 positive cases, with 314 of them being in Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon.

Another 267 were reported in Santa Maria, 168 in Lompoc, the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village and 153 in Goleta.

Nine COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the county this year with 573 since the pandemic began.

Of the 62,280 total cases, 54,303 people are said to have recovered.

Seventy-three percent of the hospital’s beds are reportedly in use and 88 percent of ICU beds, but not all are for COVID-19 patients.

Health officials are encouraging vaccinations amid the latest omicron surge.

The county is reporting 70 percent of its eligible residents 5 years and up are fully vaccinated.

For information on COVID-19 testing sites, click here.

For information on vaccinations, click here.

