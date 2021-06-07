Santa Barbara Co. reports six new cases of COVID-19

Santa Barbara County Health officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 34,541 confirmed cases as of June 7.

Five cases were also added on Saturday and four on Sunday.

Health officials say there are 33 known active cases in the community. Eight people are hospitalized, including one patient who is in the ICU. Health officials say 34,057 people have recovered.

Santa Barbara County has had 451 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,623

Santa Barbara - 6,501

Lompoc - 3,834

Orcutt - 1,855

Goleta - 1,822

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,404

Isla Vista - 1,327

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,300

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,230

Lompoc federal prison - 1,094

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,046

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in-only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment or find a walk-in clinic, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.