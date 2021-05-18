Santa Barbara Co. setting up vaccination sites at school campuses

Santa Barbara County is offering COVID-19 vaccines at multiple school sites over the coming weeks.

Tuesday through Thursday, May 18-20, a clinic will be operating at Righetti High School in the Orcutt area from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaccines are open to anyone 12 and older. Health officials say along with students with parental consent, families are encouraged to receive vaccines as well.

Other sites include Mary Burren Elementary in Guadalupe on May 27 and 28 and Carpinteria High School June 1-3.

Walk-ins are welcome.

A vaccination clinic is also operating at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

