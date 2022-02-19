Watch

Santa Barbara County Superior Court keeps mask mandate in place

Posted at 7:35 AM, Feb 19, 2022
Presiding Judge Gustavo Lavayen has ordered that all persons entering court facilities in Santa Barbara County will continue wearing approved masks, despite the county lifting its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals earlier this week.

The use of gaiters, bandanas, and handkerchiefs is prohibited as court visitors, attorneys, jurors, staff and judges must wear an N95, KN95, KF94 mask or a combination of a surgical mask and cloth mask.

The mandate is reflected in the administrative order issued on January 18, 2022, which remains in effect.

Court officials say they are trying to provide the safest environment within which to conduct court proceedings for everyone involved.

