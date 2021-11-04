Santa Barbara County's indoor mask mandate extended another month

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is extending an order requiring people to wear masks indoors for another month.

The order requires everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when indoors in public settings, with limited exceptions.

The current mask mandate was put into place in August and was originally set to expire in September. At that time, it was extended until October 5 and extended again until November 4.

The order will now remain in place until December 4, but could be extended again.

County health officials say in order for the indoor mask mandate to be rescinded, the county's case rate should be 6 cases per 100,000 or lower for two straight weeks.

On the latest reporting date, October 30, the county's case rate was 7.7.

To read the full Health Officer Order mandating indoor mask usage, click here.

For more information on Santa Barbara County's coronavirus response, visit publichealthsbc.org.