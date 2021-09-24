Santa Barbara Unified School District enforces staff vaccine mandate

District officials in Santa Barbara Unified passed a resolution to require all certified and classified staff to be vaccinated in the 2021/2022 school year.

American Academy of Pediatrics is applauding the decision made saying, "SBUSD's proposed staff vaccine mandate is rooted in the scientific evidence that vaccines are safe, effective, and play an imperative role in protecting children from COVID-19."

Since the start of school pediatric COVID-19 cases have been rising across the nation as well as in Santa Barbara County.

Pediatricians say school-based vaccination mandates are imperative for limiting the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring the safety of children.

"We need to ensure that all children have access to safe in-person learning," says Dr. Karinne Van Groningen, pediatrician and Legislative and Policy Analyst for Southern California Chapter 2 of the American Academy of Pediatrics, "SBUSD's staff vaccine mandate is critical in making this happen."

The Southern California Chapter 2 of the American Academy of Pediatrics is an organization of 1,500 primary care pediatricians, pediatric medical subspecialists, and pediatric surgical specialists dedicated to the health, safety, and well-being of infants, children, adolescents, and young adults.