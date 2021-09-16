Watch

Santa Maria high schools host vaccine clinics for students, families

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is held at Righetti High School on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Posted at 4:27 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 19:27:40-04

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its high schools.

The first was held Thursday afternoon at Righetti High School.

Santa Maria High School will have one on September 23, and Pioneer Valley High School's vaccine clinic will be on September 30.

Students who want a vaccine must provide a consent form and valid driver's license or school ID. Parents and siblings can also get vaccinated at the events.

School district officials say the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff so far has been low compared to the district's overall population.

