Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in San Luis Obispo County, 117 new cases

Posted at 2:06 PM, Nov 02, 2021
San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Tuesday reported 117 new COVID-19 cases since the last report on Friday.

Six additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported. SLO County has had a total of 349 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

25 San Luis Obispo County residents are reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19, including six patients who are in the ICU.

Currently, health officials say there are 280 active cases in the county.

The health department released updated information Tuesday about the vaccination status of local COVID-19 cases. Since June 15, residents who are not fully vaccinated have made up nearly 77.7% of all cases, 82.7% of hospitalizations, and 75.3% of deaths.

Health officials say 73.1% of eligible San Luis Obispo County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 66.4% are fully vaccinated.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public at the old train station in Paso Robles, the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall, and at 1336 Ramona Ave. Unit A in Grover Beach. All three locations are open at different days throughout the week. They are all open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Click here to register for an appointment. A limited number of walk-ins are being accepted.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.

