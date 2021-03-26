SLO Co. reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 20,402 confirmed cases as of March 26.

The health department also reported two more deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 255 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say seven people are currently hospitalized. Another 253 are recovering at home and officials say 19,884 people have recovered.

Twelve of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. None are of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:

Paso Robles - 4,028

San Luis Obispo - 3,928

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 1,932

Nipomo - 1,542

Arroyo Grande - 1,434

Grover Beach - 856

Oceano - 686

Templeton - 607

San Miguel - 515

Los Osos - 474

Morro Bay - 417

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 373

Pismo Beach - 333

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206

Cambria - 176

Shandon - 139

Santa Margarita - 139

Creston - 84

Cayucos - 69

Avila Beach – 30

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 11 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

San Luis Obispo County has opened up vaccine eligibility to the following groups:

Residents 50 years of age and older

Residents at high risk because of certain severe medical conditions or disabilities

Education and child care workers

Emergency services workers

Food and agriculture workers

Public transit workers

Janitorial service workers

Health care and community health workers

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Residents who live or work in a homeless shelter or a behavioral health facility

To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.

