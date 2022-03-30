SLO Co. weekly report: 241 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Wednesday reported 241 new cases and seven more COVID-19 deaths since last week's report.

There are 126 known active cases in the county and five people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 illness.

Free coronavirus testing remains available at the public health-run sites in Grover Beach, San Luis Obispo, and Paso Robles. March 30 is the last day of operation for the site in Morro Bay. To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, click here.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at myturn.ca.gov. Click here for information on mobile clinics in your area.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department releases COVID-19 data once a week on Wednesdays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.