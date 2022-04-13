SLO County: COVID case counts, hospitalizations remain low

New COVID-19 cases remain low this week, San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported in updated data Wednesday.

The county is currently reporting 141 active COVID-19 cases. Three county residents are hospitalized with the virus.

Health officials say no COVID-19 patients are fighting the virus in the ICU.

Officials have reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 in the past week. 496 county residents have died since the pandemic's start.

The 14-day case average is down to 14, public health officials shared in a tweet, a drop from an average of 26 one week ago.

San Luis Obispo County officials update the county's COVID-19 data weekly on Wednesdays.

For information on testing, vaccines and other COVID-19 resources, you can visit the county's website.