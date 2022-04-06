SLO County COVID update: 123 new cases, 6 deaths

San Luis Obispo County health officials are reporting 123 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to updated data shared Wednesday.

The new cases bring the countywide total to 130 active cases. Three county residents are currently hospitalized with the virus, including one in the ICU.

Six more county residents have died due to the virus, health officials report, bringing the total number of deaths to 496 since the pandemic began.

The total case count has dropped dramatically since its record high in January. San Luis Obispo County recorded 14,659 cases in the first month of 2022, 4,664 cases in February and 989 cases in March. In the first six days of April, the county has recorded 87 cases.

San Luis Obispo County updates its COVID-19 data once a week on Wednesdays.