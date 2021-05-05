Watch

SLO County groups, businesses can now host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Posted at 12:01 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 15:01:02-04

San Luis Obispo County is now accepting applications for mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Local organizations, businesses, and other groups can apply to host on-site vaccinations for up to 200 people.

Host groups or businesses are asked to identify and help schedule people who would like to receive the vaccine. They should have adequate space for the vaccination clinic to take place, including an area with chairs where people can sit for a 15-minute observation period after getting the vaccine.

County officials say vaccination clinic applications will be prioritized for regions and communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

To apply, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/MobileVaccine or call (805) 543-2444 for more information.

