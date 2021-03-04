SLO County gyms allowed to reopen indoors with limitations

Gyms in San Luis Obispo County can now reopen indoors at 10% maximum capacity under the red tier.

In Arroyo Grande, Planet Fitness opened in February of 2020 and was forced to close a month later.

Members returned Tuesday to work-out inside the gym.

The manager says they are stepping up their cleaning regime.

Employees are now tasked with cleaning the equipment every 20 minutes.

While it was closed, the gym also enhanced its air conditioning system to filter the air.

"We had to do a lot of changes just to keep our members safe and everyone inside the gym safe because we do indoor activities," said Yano Batista, Planet Fitness Regional Manager.

The gym is also limiting the workout equipment available in an effort to keep people spaced out.

Since opening last February, the Arroyo Grande Planet Fitness has only operated for four months.

The manager says many workers were laid off.